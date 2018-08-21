Sebastian Stan & Denise Gough Join the Cast of 'Monday'

Sebastian Stan and Denise Gough have signed on for upcoming flick Monday.

The 36-year-old Captain America actor and 38-year-old Colette actress will star opposite in the romantic drama.

The film is set to follow “two self-destructive Americans, living across Athens and the Greek islands who plunge into a tsunami of a romance.”

“Chloe and Mickey’s story is a very honest look at one relationship, and in it there are elements everyone will recognize from their own experiences. I simply cannot wait to put the amazingly talented Denise and Sebastian in front of the lens and shoot them in stunning settings, places I know like the back of my hand, and work with a team of producers who have made some of my favorite films,” producer Christos V. Konstantakopoulos said.

Production on the film is set to begin this summer in Greece.