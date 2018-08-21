Shakira's Hips Don't Lie on 'El Dorado World Tour'

Shakira takes the stage during a concert earlier this month on her El Dorado World Tour.

The 41-year-old singer has been touring the world, kicking off the tour in Germany back in June.

Shakira recently dropped a new song with frequent collaborator Maluma called “Clandestino,” and the duo also released a music video for the track. Check it out if you missed it!

Shakira has two more weeks left on the US leg of her tour before she heads off to Latin and South America in October. Head to Shakira.com for tickets!