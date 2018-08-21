Top Stories
Madonna Issues Response to Backlash Over Aretha Franklin Tribute at VMAs 2018

Madonna Issues Response to Backlash Over Aretha Franklin Tribute at VMAs 2018

MTV VMAs 2018 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

MTV VMAs 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Is Blac Chyna Back Together with Her Famous Ex?

Is Blac Chyna Back Together with Her Famous Ex?

Tue, 21 August 2018 at 7:40 pm

Shakira's Hips Don't Lie on 'El Dorado World Tour'

Shakira's Hips Don't Lie on 'El Dorado World Tour'

Shakira takes the stage during a concert earlier this month on her El Dorado World Tour.

The 41-year-old singer has been touring the world, kicking off the tour in Germany back in June.

Shakira recently dropped a new song with frequent collaborator Maluma called “Clandestino,” and the duo also released a music video for the track. Check it out if you missed it!

Shakira has two more weeks left on the US leg of her tour before she heads off to Latin and South America in October. Head to Shakira.com for tickets!
Just Jared on Facebook
shakiras hips dont lie on el dorado tour 01
shakiras hips dont lie on el dorado tour 02
shakiras hips dont lie on el dorado tour 03
shakiras hips dont lie on el dorado tour 04
shakiras hips dont lie on el dorado tour 05
shakiras hips dont lie on el dorado tour 06
shakiras hips dont lie on el dorado tour 07
shakiras hips dont lie on el dorado tour 08
shakiras hips dont lie on el dorado tour 09
shakiras hips dont lie on el dorado tour 10
shakiras hips dont lie on el dorado tour 11
shakiras hips dont lie on el dorado tour 12
shakiras hips dont lie on el dorado tour 13
shakiras hips dont lie on el dorado tour 14
shakiras hips dont lie on el dorado tour 15
shakiras hips dont lie on el dorado tour 16

Photos: Kevin Mazur/Getty
Posted to: Shakira

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Nicki Minaj says she is the new Harriet Tubman - TMZ
  • Here's how Sabrina Carpenter manages an acting and singing career - Just Jared Jr
  • Chris Hemsworth isn't thrilled about this Marvel movie - TooFab
  • Josie Totah just revealed she is transgender - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lana Condor and Noah Centineo's first meeting isn't what you expect - Just Jared Jr