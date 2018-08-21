Shawn Mendes Is All Smiles at the MTV VMAs 2018 After Party!

Shawn Mendes is so happy!

The 20-year-old “In My Blood” singer-songwriter was spotted arriving at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards after party at Avenue nightclub on Monday night (August 20) in New York City.

During the show, Shawn hit the stage as the first performer of the night to perform his hit track “In My Blood,” where he stood in the middle of a rain shower and got soaking wet! Watch it now.

Shawn‘s video for “In My Blood” was nominated for three awards: Best Pop, Best Cinematography, and Best Direction.