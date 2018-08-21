'Stranger Things' Caleb McLaughlin & Sadie Sink Support 'Kin' at Atlanta Screening!

Caleb McLaughlin hits the red carpet while attending a special screening of the upcoming film Kin held at Regal Atlantic Station on Monday (August 20) in Atlanta, Ga.

The 16-year-old Stranger Things star was joined at the event by his pal, leading star Myles Truitt, as well as the film’s writer-director’s Jonathan and Josh Baker.

Also in attendance to show their support was Caleb‘s Stranger Things co-star Sadie Sink and producer Dan Cohen, who also helped produced Kin.

Kin also stars Jack Reynor, Zoë Kravitz, Dennis Quaid and James Franco, and is set to hit theaters on August 31 – Watch the trailer below!



KIN (2018 Movie) Official Trailer