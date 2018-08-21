Travis Scott Brings 'Astroworld' to MTV VMAs 2018 - Watch!

Travis Scott brought his number one album in America to the 2018 MTV VMAs!

The 26-year-old rapper performed a medley of songs off of his new album Astroworld as he hit the stage at the awards show held at Radio City Music Hall on Monday (August 20) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Travis Scott

Travis was joined by James Blake on stage where the two performed a medley of “Stargazing,” “Stop Trying To Be God,” and “Sicko Mode.”

You can listen to Travis‘ new album Astroworld here.

Watch Travis‘ performance below!