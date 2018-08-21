Top Stories
Madonna Issues Response to Backlash Over Aretha Franklin Tribute at VMAs 2018

MTV VMAs 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Is Blac Chyna Back Together with Her Famous Ex?

Tue, 21 August 2018 at 3:33 pm

Vanessa Hudgens Heads Out After a Gym Session in Studio City!

Vanessa Hudgens is getting in a workout!

The 29-year-old High School Musical actress was seen leaving to the gym on Monday (August 20) in Studio City, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa recently appeared on The Late Late Show With James Corden. Watch her appearance!

Last week, Vanessa was spotted sporting a white striped keyhole tank top on the way to lunch with a friend at Backyard Bowls in Los Angeles.

She was also seen getting in a pilates session with friend Skyler Shaye earlier in the week.
Photos: WENN.com
