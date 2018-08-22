'America's Got Talent' 2018 - Seven More Acts Move Forward to Semi-Finals
Seven more acts are moving on to the next round of America’s Got Talent after the second night of live shows this season!
12 acts performed during the second of three quarter-finals performance shows, and five of them were eliminated on the Wednesday night (August 22) results show.
WHO WENT HOME? These five acts were eliminated this week
Seven acts move forward each week to create the Top 21 for the semi-finals. After that, 10 acts will likely make it to the finals.
The Illusionists and Light Balance performed during the evening’s elimination ceremony.
Click through the slideshow to see who is moving on…
