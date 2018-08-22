Top Stories
Wed, 22 August 2018 at 10:52 am

'America's Got Talent' Ladies Celebrate After Second Live Quarter Finals for Season 13!

Mel B, Heidi Klum, and Tyra Banks strike a pose on the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre following the second live show of America’s Got Talent season 13 on Tuesday evening (August 21) in Hollywood.

Also joining the ladies were Heidi and Mel‘s fellow judges Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel.

During the episode, 12 of the contestants in the Top 36 performed and seven of them are set to advance to the semi-finals. The acts moving forward will be announced during the results show on Wednesday night (August 22).

FYI: Tyra is wearing a Marc Bouwer dress, Jared Lehr Jewelry earrings and JBugJules Jewelry ring.
Credit: FayesVision, Nicky Nelson; Photos: WENN
