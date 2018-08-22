Top Stories
Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt Reportedly Agree to Extend Custody Deal

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are reportedly coming to an agreement.

The exes reached an agreement on custody of their six children for the next month while an evaluator gathers information from Brad, Angelina and the kids, according to The Blast on Wednesday (August 22).

Following the custody evaluation, a “more permanent order can be put in place” according to the report.

The couple has been working out an arrangement for custody over the past few months. Angelina is now back in Los Angeles after shooting a movie in London, England for the past few months.

Brad and Angelina have been battling it out in the press, via their legal teams, in recent weeks.
  • yolly

    I hope, everything are good between the Jolie Pitt’s.

  • yolly

  • Vanity

    Oh now she’s realized they need to in agreement? ffs.

  • Vanity

  • jennykomba

    Angelina Jolie is been an obstructist to meet her own selfish needs. That’s not love or parenting. It’s stressful and hurts the kids.

  • jennykomba

  • ha

  • Beedyq

    Share your hope 😘

  • Beedyq

