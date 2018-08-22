Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson Go Shopping in Her Merch!

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson hold hands while leaving a Target store on Tuesday afternoon (August 21) in New York City.

The engaged couple wore matching sweatshirts from Ariana‘s sweetener merchandise line. Each item in the line comes with an album download.

Pete was by Ariana‘s side all night long on Monday evening for the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, where she performed during the show and also won an award. Later in the night, she performed a special intimate concert for some lucky fans.