Wed, 22 August 2018 at 11:48 am

Ariana Grande Reveals How She Knew Pete Davidson Was 'The One' - Watch Now!

Ariana Grande Reveals How She Knew Pete Davidson Was 'The One' - Watch Now!

Ariana Grande is speaking out about her relationship with fiance Pete Davidson!

The 25-year-old songstress opened up about how she knew Pete was “the one” during an interview on Good Morning America.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ariana Grande

“It’s just like a feeling…That’s so cheesy, like, people are always like, ‘When you know, you know,’ and you’re like, ‘Well, yeah, whatever, okay,’” Ariana explained.

She continued, “But you just feel it. He just ticks every box, and just gets better every day. I’m very grateful for him.”

Check out the entire interview below…

During the interview, Ariana also opened up about life after the Manchester concert attack, wedding planning and even performed “God is a Woman!”

Click inside to watch the rest of the interview…
