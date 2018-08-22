Top Stories
Idris Elba Gives Final Answer on If He'll Play James Bond

Naomi Campbell Relaxes in Her Bikini While Hanging with David Blaine!

Wed, 22 August 2018 at 12:01 pm

Asia Argento's Alleged Leaked Text Messages Confirm She Slept with Jimmy Bennett

  • There are photos and text messages which seem to go against Asia Argento‘s denial statement – TMZ
  • Aw! Watch what Ariana Grande said about planning her wedding – Just Jared Jr
  • It looks like Idris Elba doesn’t want to play James Bond – Lainey Gossip
  • Find out what bit Snooki in this terrifying clip! – TooFab
  • Here’s what Post Malone said about his scary airplane experience – MTV
  • Is this former couple back together!? – Popsugar
JJ Links Around The Web

  • Lamar Odom had 12 strokes & 6 heart attacks during his 2015 coma - TMZ
  • Ross Butler was almost cast in this box office hit movie - Just Jared Jr
  • Did Ronnie Ortiz-Magro really quit Jersey Shore: Family Vacation? - TooFab
  • This original cast mate might be returning for The Hills reboot - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shay Mitchell opens up about her new show - Just Jared Jr