Wed, 22 August 2018 at 10:02 pm

Ben Affleck Is Heading Back to Rehab After Jennifer Garner Intervention (Report)

Ben Affleck is reportedly heading to rehab again.

The 46-year-old Justice League actor is en route to a rehabilitation facility following an intervention by ex Jennifer Garner on Wednesday (August 22), according to TMZ.

Jennifer was seen visiting Ben‘s home earlier in the afternoon to reportedly beg him to get help, which he agreed to do.

Jen and Ben then both were seen driving away around 6 p.m. PT from Ben‘s house, reportedly heading to a rehab facility in LA County.

Ben has previously gone to rehab in 2001 for alcohol addiction, and returned to get help last year.
