'Big Bang Theory' to End After 12 Seasons

'Big Bang Theory' to End After 12 Seasons

The Big Bang Theory is officially ending on CBS after 12 seasons.

“We are forever grateful to our fans for their support of The Big Bang Theory during the past twelve seasons. We, along with the cast, writers and crew, are extremely appreciative of the show’s success and aim to deliver a final season, and series finale, that will bring The Big Bang Theory to an epic creative close,” WBTV and Chuck Lorre Productions said in a joint statement (via THR).

The show will air its twelfth and final season on CBS this fall.
