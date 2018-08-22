Top Stories
'America's Got Talent' 2018 - Seven More Acts Move Forward to Semi-Finals

'America's Got Talent' 2018 - Seven More Acts Move Forward to Semi-Finals

See Ben Affleck's Rumored New Girlfriend!

See Ben Affleck's Rumored New Girlfriend!

Wed, 22 August 2018 at 11:20 pm

BTS Release 'Idol' Music Video Teaser - Watch Now!

BTS Release 'Idol' Music Video Teaser - Watch Now!

BTS is getting their A.R.M.Y. hyped for new music!

The massively popular Korean pop group just dropped a music video teaser for their upcoming track “IDOL,” which is featured on their forthcoming repackaged album Love Yourself: Answer, out on Friday (August 24).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of BTS

“IDOL” is one of the new tracks included in the repackage.

The teaser finds the members of the group wearing Hanbok outfits, and features a blend of traditional and modern Korean culture.

Watch the preview of “IDOL” below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Big Hit Entertainment
Posted to: BTS, Music, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lamar Odom had 12 strokes & 6 heart attacks during his 2015 coma - TMZ
  • Ross Butler was almost cast in this box office hit movie - Just Jared Jr
  • Did Ronnie Ortiz-Magro really quit Jersey Shore: Family Vacation? - TooFab
  • This original cast mate might be returning for The Hills reboot - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shay Mitchell opens up about her new show - Just Jared Jr