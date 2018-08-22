BTS Release 'Idol' Music Video Teaser - Watch Now!

BTS is getting their A.R.M.Y. hyped for new music!

The massively popular Korean pop group just dropped a music video teaser for their upcoming track “IDOL,” which is featured on their forthcoming repackaged album Love Yourself: Answer, out on Friday (August 24).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of BTS

“IDOL” is one of the new tracks included in the repackage.

The teaser finds the members of the group wearing Hanbok outfits, and features a blend of traditional and modern Korean culture.

Watch the preview of “IDOL” below!