Cardi B Spends the Day with Friends in NYC!

Cardi B is mobbed by fans as she steps out on Monday afternoon (August 20) in New York City.

The 25-year-old rapper went comfy in a blush-colored track suit and black heels while going makeup-free as she hung out with friends ahead of the 2018 MTV VMAs.

At the show, Cardi B won Best New Artist, Best Collaboration for “Dinero” with Jennifer Lopez and DJ Khaled, along with Song of the Summer for “I Like It” with Bad Bunny and J Balvin.

After the show, Cardi was spotted grabbing a snack before heading out to the parties!

Congrats again to Cardi on the big night!