Top Stories
Kendall Jenner Says She Was Misrepresented in Quote About Being Selective with Modeling

Kendall Jenner Says She Was Misrepresented in Quote About Being Selective with Modeling

Kylie Jenner Gives Travis Scott a Kiss Goodbye in NYC

Kylie Jenner Gives Travis Scott a Kiss Goodbye in NYC

Is Blac Chyna Back Together with Her Famous Ex?

Is Blac Chyna Back Together with Her Famous Ex?

Wed, 22 August 2018 at 5:00 am

Cardi B Spends the Day with Friends in NYC!

Cardi B Spends the Day with Friends in NYC!

Cardi B is mobbed by fans as she steps out on Monday afternoon (August 20) in New York City.

The 25-year-old rapper went comfy in a blush-colored track suit and black heels while going makeup-free as she hung out with friends ahead of the 2018 MTV VMAs.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Cardi B

At the show, Cardi B won Best New Artist, Best Collaboration for “Dinero” with Jennifer Lopez and DJ Khaled, along with Song of the Summer for “I Like It” with Bad Bunny and J Balvin.

After the show, Cardi was spotted grabbing a snack before heading out to the parties!

Congrats again to Cardi on the big night!
Just Jared on Facebook
cardi b spends the day with friends in nyc 01
cardi b spends the day with friends in nyc 02
cardi b spends the day with friends in nyc 03
cardi b spends the day with friends in nyc 04

Photos: SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Cardi B

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lamar Odom had 12 strokes & 6 heart attacks during his 2015 coma - TMZ
  • Ross Butler was almost cast in this box office hit movie - Just Jared Jr
  • Did Ronnie Ortiz-Magro really quit Jersey Shore: Family Vacation? - TooFab
  • This original cast mate might be returning for The Hills reboot - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shay Mitchell opens up about her new show - Just Jared Jr