Chelsea Handler & Jenny Mollen Work It Out at Flex Studios NYC!

Chelsea Handler happily strikes a pose with Jenny Mollen after working up a sweat at Flex Studios NYC!

The 43-year-old entertainer and Jenny, 39, pushed their bodies to the limit in a workout that comprised of TRX work and Flex Reformer movements in Reebok PureMove, the new, first-of-its-kind, technologically advanced sports bra with Motion Sense Technology, which uniquely responds and adapts to kinetic movement to give women a customized amount of control and support, exactly where and when they need it.

“When I first started working out I hated it. And I really only worked out with the focus on weight control,” Chelsea said in a statement. “But now, I have a very different attitude about it. It’s more about using fitness to feel mentally strong and it’s really made me love and appreciate it.”

“Wearing the PureMove Bra gives me the support I’ve been looking for,” Chelsea added about Reebok PureMove. “It doesn’t feel like you’re wearing a sports bra, but really holds things together. Plus, it doesn’t hurt my back which is a big win. I’ve loved that even when I do my pushups, my boobs aren’t finding their way around all over the place and are actually staying put.”