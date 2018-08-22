Top Stories
Wed, 22 August 2018 at 7:33 pm

Chloe Moretz Looks Chic at Sexy Fish After 'Miseducation of Cameron Post' Screening

Chloe Moretz steps out after a screening of her new movie The Miseducation of Cameron Post!

The 21-year-old 5th Wave actress was spotted leaving Sexy Fish restaurant on Wednesday (August 22) in London, England.

She looked stylish in a semi-sheer red top with a black blazer and heeled red boots.

Chloe blew a kiss and flashed a peace sign for the cameras.

She changed into a different outfit for the screening, which took place at Picturehouse Central.

The Miseducation of Cameron Post – which tells the story of a teenage girl who is forced into a gay conversion therapy center by her conservative guardians in 1993 – is in theaters now. Go check it out!

15+ pictures inside of Chloe Moretz at Sexy Fish…

Photos: SplashNewsOnline, WENN
Posted to: Chloe Moretz

