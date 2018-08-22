'Crazy Rich Asians' Sequel In Development!

Crazy Rich Asians sequel is currently in the works with Warner Bros, THR reports!

Screenwriters Peter Chiarelli and Adele Lim will return along with director Jon M. Chu.

The movie will presumably follow the rest of the books in Kevin Kwan’s trilogy, “China Rich Girlfriend” and “Rich People Problems.”

Warner Bros. has not yet green lit the movie, but after the success of the opening weekend at the box office, the project is moving forward in development.

Be sure to catch Crazy Rich Asians, starring Henry Golding, Constance Wu, Ken Jeong, Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, and more, in theaters now.