Wed, 22 August 2018 at 4:00 pm
Did Kylie Jenner Purposely Avoid Nicki Minaj on VMAs 2018 Red Carpet? Watch the Video
- It looks like Kylie Jenner did not want to come into contact with Nicki Minaj! – TMZ
- Zendaya has a brand new song out! – Just Jared Jr
- Angelina Jolie had a day out with her daughters – Lainey Gossip
- What were the ratings for the MTV VMAs like? – DListed
- Kendall Jenner makes a statement about her controversial stance – TooFab
- This Broadway actor just revealed he has HIV – Towleroad
- Find out which actor is apologizing for insensitive tweets – J-14
Photos: Getty
