Idris Elba Gives Final Answer on If He'll Play James Bond

Naomi Campbell Relaxes in Her Bikini While Hanging with David Blaine!

Wed, 22 August 2018 at 4:00 pm

Did Kylie Jenner Purposely Avoid Nicki Minaj on VMAs 2018 Red Carpet? Watch the Video

  • It looks like Kylie Jenner did not want to come into contact with Nicki Minaj! – TMZ
  • Zendaya has a brand new song out! – Just Jared Jr
  • Angelina Jolie had a day out with her daughters – Lainey Gossip
  • What were the ratings for the MTV VMAs like? – DListed
  • Kendall Jenner makes a statement about her controversial stance – TooFab
  • This Broadway actor just revealed he has HIV – Towleroad
  • Find out which actor is apologizing for insensitive tweets – J-14
