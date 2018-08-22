Top Stories
'Easy' Renewed for Third & Final Season on Netflix

'Easy' Renewed for Third & Final Season on Netflix

Easy is coming back for one more final season!

The comedy series has been renewed for a third and final season, THR reports.

Season one of Easy premiered back in September 2016 while season two debuted on Netflix in December 2017.

Easy is an anthology series that “explores diverse Chicago characters as they fumble through the modern maze of love, sex, technology and culture,” according to Deadline.

Season two featured stars like Zazie Beetz, Kiersey Clemons, Dave Franco, Aya Cash, Evan Jonigkeit, and ton of other stars. No word yet who will be returning season three.

Easy season three is set to premiere in 2019.
