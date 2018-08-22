Top Stories
Ellen Pompeo Steps Out for What Goes Around Comes Around’s 25th Anniversary!

Ellen Pompeo keeps it cool and sophisticated while hitting the carpet while attending What Goes Around Comes Around’s 25th Anniversary Auction Preview presented by Christie’s on Tuesday (August 21) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 48-year-old Grey’s Anatomy star was joined at the event by Jhene Aiko, as well as founders of the premier luxury vintage retailer, Seth Weisser and Gerard Maione.

Kim Kardashian was also in attendance at the event wearing a skin-tight pink latex dress.

That same evening, Ellen was spotted grabbing dinner at Craig’s restaurant and grabbing a to-go bag before heading back home.
