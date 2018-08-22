Top Stories
Kendall Jenner Says She Was Misrepresented in Quote About Being Selective with Modeling

Kylie Jenner Gives Travis Scott a Kiss Goodbye in NYC

Is Blac Chyna Back Together with Her Famous Ex?

Henry Golding & Wife Liv Lo Enjoy Date Night at 'Crazy Rich Asians' Singapore Premiere

Henry Golding & Wife Liv Lo Enjoy Date Night at 'Crazy Rich Asians' Singapore Premiere

Henry Golding walks the red carpet with his wife Liv Lo at the premiere of his movie Crazy Rich Asians on Tuesday (August 21) in Singapore.

The 31-year-old actor has been married to Liv since August 2016 and they are based in Singapore, which is also where most of the movie takes place.

Crazy Rich Asians is doing great business at the box office. It has grossed $38.9 million in its first six days in the U.S.

Make sure to check out our exclusive feature of Henry making soup dumplings at Din Tai Fung!

FYI: Henry is wearing Tom Ford.
