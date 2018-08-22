Top Stories
Wed, 22 August 2018 at 6:49 pm

Hugh Laurie Set to Star in HBO Comedy Pilot 'Avenue 5'!

Hugh Laurie has an exciting new role!

The 59-year-old House star is set to star in the leading role in Veep creator Armando Iannucci‘s upcoming HBO comedy pilot Avenue 5, according to Variety.

The show is described as “a comedy set in the future, mostly in space.”

Hugh is Ryan Clark, the charming and in-control American captain of Avenue 5.

HBO has reportedly given the project a pilot commitment, with an order for back-up scripts.

Hugh previously worked with Armando when the actor starred in Season 4 of Veep as U.S. Senator Tom James. They’ve also worked on the upcoming film The Personal History of David Copperfield, due out in 2019.
