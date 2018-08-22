Jennifer Garner Stops By to Visit Ben Affleck!

Jennifer Garner is visiting Ben Affleck!

The 46-year-old actress and a friend were seen stopping by Ben‘s house on Wednesday (August 22) in Brentwood, Calif.

Jennifer was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday (August 20) in Hollywood, where she was accompanied by friends and family, including her adorable kids.

Jennifer has three children with Ben: Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6.

Ben reportedly split with his girlfriend Lindsay Shookus, and has recently been hanging out with 22-year-old Playboy model Shauna Sexton.