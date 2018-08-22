'Jersey Shore' Cast Opens Up About 'Family Vacation' Season 2!

The cast of Jersey Shore is talking Season 2 of Family Vacation!

The stars of the hit MTV series – Deena Cortese, JWoww, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Snooki, Pauly D, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Vinny Guadagnino – all made an appearance at Build Series on Wednesday (August 22) in New York City.

During their appearance, the cast discussed the upcoming second season of the revival of their show, which kicks off in Las Vegas and returns to New Jersey for a weekend in Atlantic City.

The MTV show is returning for part two on August 23 with a two-hour premiere. Watch them discuss the new season below!