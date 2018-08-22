Joey King Stars in Trailer for Coming-of-Age Indie Flick 'Summer '03' - Watch Now!

The trailer for Joey King‘s new movie Summer ’03 has arrived!

The 19-year-old Slender Man actress stars in the teaser for the coming-of-age indie film, released on Wednesday (August 22) by THR.

Written and directed by Becca Gleason, it tells the story of “16-year-old Jamie (Joey) and her extended family after her grandmother (June Squibb) reveals a number of secrets on her deathbed. Jamie is left to navigate her budding love life in the midst of her family’s personal crisis.”

Joey spends her summer learning to come out of her shell, meeting Luke (Jack Kilmer) at the Catholic church where her grandma’s funeral took place.

Summer ’03 also stars Andrea Savage, Erin Darke, and Paul Scheer.

Watch the trailer below, and don’t miss it when it hits theaters on September 28!