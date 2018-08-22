Top Stories
Wed, 22 August 2018 at 6:35 pm

Joey King Stars in Trailer for Coming-of-Age Indie Flick 'Summer '03' - Watch Now!

Joey King Stars in Trailer for Coming-of-Age Indie Flick 'Summer '03' - Watch Now!

The trailer for Joey King‘s new movie Summer ’03 has arrived!

The 19-year-old Slender Man actress stars in the teaser for the coming-of-age indie film, released on Wednesday (August 22) by THR.

Written and directed by Becca Gleason, it tells the story of “16-year-old Jamie (Joey) and her extended family after her grandmother (June Squibb) reveals a number of secrets on her deathbed. Jamie is left to navigate her budding love life in the midst of her family’s personal crisis.”

Joey spends her summer learning to come out of her shell, meeting Luke (Jack Kilmer) at the Catholic church where her grandma’s funeral took place.

Summer ’03 also stars Andrea Savage, Erin Darke, and Paul Scheer.

Watch the trailer below, and don’t miss it when it hits theaters on September 28!
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Frazer Harrison; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Andrea Savage, Becca Gleason, Erin Darke, Jack Kilmer, Joey King, June Squibb, Movies, Paul Scheer, Trailer

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lamar Odom had 12 strokes & 6 heart attacks during his 2015 coma - TMZ
  • Ross Butler was almost cast in this box office hit movie - Just Jared Jr
  • Did Ronnie Ortiz-Magro really quit Jersey Shore: Family Vacation? - TooFab
  • This original cast mate might be returning for The Hills reboot - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shay Mitchell opens up about her new show - Just Jared Jr