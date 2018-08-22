John Lithgow to Play Fox News' Roger Ailes in Movie About His Scandal

John Lithgow will play Roger Ailes, the late Fox News chief, in the upcoming movie about his sexual harassment scandal that came to light several years ago, E reports.

The 72-year-old actor will join the cast including Nicole Kidman (who will play Gretchen Carlson), Margot Robbie, and Charlize Theron (who will play Megyn Kelly).

Gretchen sued Roger Ailes for sexual harassment back in July of 2016, and Megyn also came forward after that with her story.

Stay tuned for more casting news from the upcoming Fox News movie.