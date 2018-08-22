Top Stories
Idris Elba Gives Final Answer on If He'll Play James Bond

Idris Elba Gives Final Answer on If He'll Play James Bond

Naomi Campbell Relaxes in Her Bikini While Hanging with David Blaine!

Naomi Campbell Relaxes in Her Bikini While Hanging with David Blaine!

Wed, 22 August 2018 at 1:23 pm

John Lithgow to Play Fox News' Roger Ailes in Movie About His Scandal

John Lithgow to Play Fox News' Roger Ailes in Movie About His Scandal

John Lithgow will play Roger Ailes, the late Fox News chief, in the upcoming movie about his sexual harassment scandal that came to light several years ago, E reports.

The 72-year-old actor will join the cast including Nicole Kidman (who will play Gretchen Carlson), Margot Robbie, and Charlize Theron (who will play Megyn Kelly).

Gretchen sued Roger Ailes for sexual harassment back in July of 2016, and Megyn also came forward after that with her story.

Stay tuned for more casting news from the upcoming Fox News movie.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: John Lithgow, Movies, Roger Ailes

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lamar Odom had 12 strokes & 6 heart attacks during his 2015 coma - TMZ
  • Ross Butler was almost cast in this box office hit movie - Just Jared Jr
  • Did Ronnie Ortiz-Magro really quit Jersey Shore: Family Vacation? - TooFab
  • This original cast mate might be returning for The Hills reboot - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shay Mitchell opens up about her new show - Just Jared Jr