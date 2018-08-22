Top Stories
'America's Got Talent' 2018 - Seven More Acts Move Forward to Semi-Finals

'America's Got Talent' 2018 - Seven More Acts Move Forward to Semi-Finals

See Ben Affleck's Rumored New Girlfriend!

See Ben Affleck's Rumored New Girlfriend!

Wed, 22 August 2018 at 10:48 pm

Kanye West Visits His New Yeezy Clothing Warehouse!

Kanye West Visits His New Yeezy Clothing Warehouse!

Kanye West is checking things out!

The 41-year-old Ye rapper was spotted leaving his new Yeezy clothing warehouse on Wednesday afternoon (August 22) in West Lake, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kanye West

Kanye was seen hopping into a silver Tesla with a co-worker after checking out the newly renovated space.

Kanye stepped out with his wife Kim Kardashian to attend 2 Chainz‘s wedding to Kesha Ward at the Versace Mansion over the weekend in Miami, Fla.

Kanye recently made headlines for his footwear. Find out why!
Just Jared on Facebook
BGUS_1317688_001 copy
BGUS_1317688_001
BGUS_1317688_008 copy
BGUS_1317688_008

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Kanye West

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lamar Odom had 12 strokes & 6 heart attacks during his 2015 coma - TMZ
  • Ross Butler was almost cast in this box office hit movie - Just Jared Jr
  • Did Ronnie Ortiz-Magro really quit Jersey Shore: Family Vacation? - TooFab
  • This original cast mate might be returning for The Hills reboot - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shay Mitchell opens up about her new show - Just Jared Jr
  • Joy

    Is that gross lame mess he’s wearing his “own design”?