Wed, 22 August 2018 at 10:38 pm

Kim Kardashian Addresses Baby Number Four Rumors

Kim Kardashian Addresses Baby Number Four Rumors

Are Kim Kardashian and Kanye West expecting a fourth baby?

While attending the What Goes Around Comes Around’s 25th Anniversary Auction Preview last night, the 37-year-old reality star addressed the rumors that she and her 41-year-old rapper husband are planning on having another baby.

“I don’t know, I don’t know, I read that, I read something…none of that was true,” Kim told E!. “But I’ve been really open about it and talked about it on our show, so…I don’t know.”

Kim carried her first two children – North, 5, and Saint, 2 – while a surrogate gave birth to Kim and Kanye‘s third child Chicago back in February.

“We start filming season 16 next week,” Kim continued. “So if I think about it more and it’s gonna happen, you’ll definitely see it on the show. But as of now, no.”
