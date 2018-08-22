Kim Kardashian Wears Pink Latex Dress for Red Carpet Outing

Kim Kardashian wears a skin-tight pink latex dress while attending What Goes Around Comes Around’s 25th Anniversary Auction Preview presented by Christie’s on Tuesday (August 21) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 37-year-old reality star was in the news that day after reports surfaced claiming that Kim‘s five-year-old daughter North sat at a different table while out to lunch over the weekend in Miami.

A source explained to People that North was sitting at a table with her nanny as Kim was filming for Keeping Up with the Kardashians and North didn’t want to be on camera.

“Kim was filming and North expressed that she didn’t want to be on camera, so she sat at a table next to Kim,” the source said.

FYI: Kim is wearing a vintage Versace dress from What Goes Around Comes Around and a Judith Leiber bag.