Wed, 22 August 2018 at 5:59 pm

Kourtney Kardashian Steps Out for Sushi in a Short White Mini-Dress

Kourtney Kardashian is out for a tasty meal!

The 39-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality star stepped out for a sushi date night with some friends on Tuesday evening (August 21) in Calabasas, Calif.

Kourtney looked cute in a short white mini-dress as she made her way to dinner.

She recently shared a funny video of herself checking out Kendall Jenner‘s home.

“Seeing Kendall’s house for the first time. We’re really into interior design,” she captioned the post. Watch below!
