Leaving Netflix in September 2018 - Full List of Titles Expiring
Each month, Netflix announced the movies and television shows that will be expiring from the streaming service on various dates.
In September of 2018, there are a good handful of titles that will be taken off of the streaming service – many being fan favorites!
Some notable mentions include Jennifer Garner‘s 13 Going on 30, Dead Poets Society, Forgetting Sarah Marshall and many more.
If you missed it, be sure to check out the full list of movies and television shows that are set to debut on Netflix beginning in September!
Click inside to see the full list of movies and television shows leaving Netflix beginning on September 1…
September 1
13 Going on 30
A Royal Night Out
Batman Begins
Casino
Dead Poets Society
Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest
Exporting Raymond
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Ghostbusters
Hachi: A Dog’s Tale
Hotel for Dogs
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
It Might Get Loud
Joyful Noise
Just Friends
Lockup: County Jails: Collection 1
Man on Wire
Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild
The Assets
The Bucket List
The Dark Knight
The Descent
The Descent: Part 2
September 2
Outsourced
Waffle Street
September 11
Rules of Engagement: Seasons 1 – 7
September 14
Disney’s Pete’s Dragon
September 15
A Star Is Born
Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead
Bordertown
September 16
Are You Here
Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie
Moonrise Kingdom
September 24
Iris
September 28
The Imitation Game
