Leaving Netflix in September 2018 - Full List of Titles Expiring

Each month, Netflix announced the movies and television shows that will be expiring from the streaming service on various dates.

In September of 2018, there are a good handful of titles that will be taken off of the streaming service – many being fan favorites!

Some notable mentions include Jennifer Garner‘s 13 Going on 30, Dead Poets Society, Forgetting Sarah Marshall and many more.

If you missed it, be sure to check out the full list of movies and television shows that are set to debut on Netflix beginning in September!

Click inside to see the full list of movies and television shows leaving Netflix beginning on September 1…

September 1

13 Going on 30

A Royal Night Out

Batman Begins

Casino

Dead Poets Society

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest

Exporting Raymond

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Ghostbusters

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale

Hotel for Dogs

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry

It Might Get Loud

Joyful Noise

Just Friends

Lockup: County Jails: Collection 1

Man on Wire

Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild

The Assets

The Bucket List

The Dark Knight

The Descent

The Descent: Part 2

September 2

Outsourced

Waffle Street

September 11

Rules of Engagement: Seasons 1 – 7

September 14

Disney’s Pete’s Dragon

September 15

A Star Is Born

Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead

Bordertown

September 16

Are You Here

Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie

Moonrise Kingdom

September 24

Iris

September 28

The Imitation Game