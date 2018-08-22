Liam Payne Shoots New Music Video After Announcing EP
Liam Payne is getting ready for the release of his debut EP First Time!
The 24-year-old singer was spotted filming a music video on Tuesday afternoon (August 21) in Central Park in New York City.
Liam looked handsome in a white denim jacket paired with jeans and red sneakers as he performed near the Bethesda Terrace.
Last week, Liam announced that instead of an album, he was planning on releasing a shorter EP with four songs.
