Liam Payne Shoots New Music Video After Announcing EP

Liam Payne is getting ready for the release of his debut EP First Time!

The 24-year-old singer was spotted filming a music video on Tuesday afternoon (August 21) in Central Park in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Liam Payne

Liam looked handsome in a white denim jacket paired with jeans and red sneakers as he performed near the Bethesda Terrace.

Last week, Liam announced that instead of an album, he was planning on releasing a shorter EP with four songs.

Find out why Liam decided to make the change.