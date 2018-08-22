Top Stories
Wed, 22 August 2018 at 3:08 pm

Liam Payne Shoots New Music Video After Announcing EP

Liam Payne Shoots New Music Video After Announcing EP

Liam Payne is getting ready for the release of his debut EP First Time!

The 24-year-old singer was spotted filming a music video on Tuesday afternoon (August 21) in Central Park in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Liam Payne

Liam looked handsome in a white denim jacket paired with jeans and red sneakers as he performed near the Bethesda Terrace.

Last week, Liam announced that instead of an album, he was planning on releasing a shorter EP with four songs.

Find out why Liam decided to make the change.
Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Liam Payne

