Top Stories
Idris Elba Gives Final Answer on If He'll Play James Bond

Idris Elba Gives Final Answer on If He'll Play James Bond

Naomi Campbell Relaxes in Her Bikini While Hanging with David Blaine!

Naomi Campbell Relaxes in Her Bikini While Hanging with David Blaine!

Wed, 22 August 2018 at 3:20 pm

'MacGyver' Stunt Coordinator Suffers Head Injury on Set

'MacGyver' Stunt Coordinator Suffers Head Injury on Set

Stunt coordinator Justin Sundquist (not pictured), who works on the CBS show MacGyver, sustained a “head injury while performing a stunt that resulted in him falling off a moving vehicle,” THR is reporting. He’s in a medically induced coma and in the hospital at this time.

“We have learned about an injury to stunt coordinator Justin Sundquist that occurred late Monday on the set of MacGyver in Atlanta,” CBS TV Studios said in a statement. “The production team is cooperating with the authorities investigating the accident, and our primary concern at this time is Justin’s health and well-being.”

If you don’t know, the stunt coordinator is usually the person on set responsible for the safety of the stunts, not the person performing the stunts.

Just last year, Justin sued CBS Corp. and CBS TV Studios for an injury on the set of Hawaii Five-0. The issue was settled outside of court.

Our thoughts are with Justin and his friends, family, and loved ones during this time.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: CBS
Posted to: MacGyver

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lamar Odom had 12 strokes & 6 heart attacks during his 2015 coma - TMZ
  • Ross Butler was almost cast in this box office hit movie - Just Jared Jr
  • Did Ronnie Ortiz-Magro really quit Jersey Shore: Family Vacation? - TooFab
  • This original cast mate might be returning for The Hills reboot - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shay Mitchell opens up about her new show - Just Jared Jr