Maria Sharapova Celebrates Sugarpova's Hudson Group Agreement in NYC!

Maria Sharapova happily poses for a photo at her Sugarpova x Hudson Celebration held at Grand Central Station on Tuesday (August 21) in New York City.

The 31-year-old tennis pro hosted the event in celebration of Hudson Group’s exclusivity deal with her candy brand Sugarpova, which will now be available across the United States at its Hudson and Hudson News stores, as well as Hudson Group’s localized travel essentials, convenience, and candy concepts.

“Last nights @sugarpova Grand Central event marked our official launch with @hudson_group. We will be in over 450 stores throughout 🇺🇸😱,” Maria captioned with her Instagram post. “And just in time for the Open, you can try our truffles or gummies orrrr chocolate covered gummies 👀 as you take the #7 train… 🤷🏼‍♀️#HudsonNews”

FYI: Maria is wearing a Joshua Millard top, Magda Butrym pants and Nike sneakers.