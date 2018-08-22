Top Stories
Wed, 22 August 2018 at 2:14 pm

Mark Wahlberg Puts His Ripped Shirtless Body on Display!

Mark Wahlberg Puts His Ripped Shirtless Body on Display!

Mark Wahlberg is showing off his super buff body!

The 47-year-old actor put his shirtless, sculpted body on display while hanging out in Cape Cod, Massachusetts on Tuesday (August 21).

Mark then hopped into the ocean to take a dip.

Mark‘s current movie, Mile 22, is in theaters right now! Be sure to check it out if you haven’t seen it yet.

Photos: Backgrid
