Kendall Jenner Says She Was Misrepresented in Quote About Being Selective with Modeling

Kylie Jenner Gives Travis Scott a Kiss Goodbye in NYC

Wed, 22 August 2018 at 10:23 am

Matt Damon & His Co-Stars Film 'Ford v Ferrari' Scene!

Matt Damon is getting to work on his new movie Ford v. Ferrari!

The 47-year-old actor was seen walking to his location on the set on Tuesday (August 21) in Los Angeles. Also seen on the set that day were his co-stars Jon Bernthal and Josh Lucas.

The movie will center around the true life story of the battle between brands, Ford and Ferrari, to win the Le Mans in 1966.

The film is set to hit theaters on June 28, 2019. Christian Bale and Caitriona Balfe also star in the new movie.
