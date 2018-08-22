Mira Sorvino Reacts to Allegations Against Asia Argento

Mira Sorvino is speaking out in response to the allegations made against her friend Asia Argento.

Both of the actresses were among the first women to come forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein and led the #MeToo movement to where it is today.

“Having just touched down from several weeks abroad, I am reeling from the recent news. Although hoping against hope that it is not true, here are my current thoughts,” Mira tweeted.

“I have been heartsick over the recent allegations against Asia Argento,” she added. “Time will clarify things and perhaps she will be exonerated, but if true, there is no lens that makes it better. Child sexual assault is a heinous crime and is against all that I and the #MeToo movement stands for. I remain dedicated to fight for all victims and change the culture that encourages abuse of power in sexual relationships.”

Asia has released a statement denying the allegations and says her late boyfriend Anthony Bourdain paid off former actor Jimmy Bennett to make sure they didn’t get caught in negative publicity.