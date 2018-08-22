New to Netflix in September 2018 - Full List of Movies & TV Shows!

Netflix has just released the list of movies and television shows debuting on the streaming service beginning on September 1.

The list is extensive and features a ton of fan favorite movies like Black Panther (coming on September 4), the new season of The Walking Dead (debuting on September 23), A Wrinkle in Time (coming September 26), and so many more!

If you missed it, Netflix has also released the full list of movies and television shows that will be removed from the streaming service in September.

Click inside for the full list of movies and television shows coming to Netflix in September…

September 1

10,000 B.C.

Another Cinderella Story

Assassins

August Rush

Bruce Almighty

Delirium

Fair Game

Groundhog Day

King Kong

La Catedral del Mar (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Martian Child

Monkey Twins (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Mr. Sunshine (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Nacho Libre

Pearl Harbor

Scarface

Sisters (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Spider-Man 3

Stephanie

Summer Catch

Sydney White

The Ant Bully

The Breakfast Club

The Cider House Rules

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy

The Keeping Hours

The River Wild

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning

Two Weeks Notice

Unforgiven

September 2

Disney’s Lilo & Stitch

Disney’s The Emperor’s New Groove

Maynard

Quantico: Season 3

A Taiwanese Tale of Two Cities (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

September 4

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther

September 5

Van Helsing: Season 2

Wentworth: Season 6

September 6

Once Upon a Time: Season 7

September 7

Atypical: Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Cable Girls: Season 3 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

City of Joy (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Click

First and Last (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Marvel’s Iron Fist: Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Next Gen (NETFLIX FILM)

Sierra Burgess Is A Loser (NETFLIX FILM)

Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters: Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

The Most Assassinated Woman in the World (NETFLIX FILM)

September 10

Call the Midwife: Series 7

September 11

Daniel Sloss: Live Shows (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

The Resistance Banker (NETFLIX FILM)

September 12

Blacklist: Season 5

Life (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

On My Skin

September 14

American Vandal: Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Bleach (NETFLIX FILM)

Boca Juniors Confidential (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

BoJack Horseman: Season 5 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Car Masters: Rust to Riches (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Ingobernable: Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

LAST HOPE (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Norm Macdonald has a Show (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Super Monsters Monster Party: Songs (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

The Angel (NETFLIX FILM)

The Dragon Prince (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

The Land of Steady Habits (NETFLIX FILM)

The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 2 Part A (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

September 15

Inside The Freemasons: Season 1

September 16

Role Models

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

September 17

The Witch

September 18

D.L. Hughley: Contrarian

September 21

Battle fish (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

DRAGON PILOT: Hisone & Mason (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Hilda

Maniac: Limited Series

Nappily Ever After

Quincy

The Good Cop

September 23

The Walking Dead: Season 8

September 25

Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

September 26

Norsemen: Season 2

The Hurricane Heist

September 28

Chef’s Table: Volume 5

El Marginal: Season 2

Forest of Piano

Hold the Dark

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 2

Lessons From A School Shooting: Notes from Dunblane

Lost Song

Made in Mexico

Reboot: The Guardian Code: Season 2

Skylanders Academy: Season 3

The 3rd Eye

Two Catalonias

September 30

Big Miracle