New to Netflix in September 2018 - Full List of Movies & TV Shows!
Netflix has just released the list of movies and television shows debuting on the streaming service beginning on September 1.
The list is extensive and features a ton of fan favorite movies like Black Panther (coming on September 4), the new season of The Walking Dead (debuting on September 23), A Wrinkle in Time (coming September 26), and so many more!
If you missed it, Netflix has also released the full list of movies and television shows that will be removed from the streaming service in September.
Click inside for the full list of movies and television shows coming to Netflix in September…
September 1
10,000 B.C.
Another Cinderella Story
Assassins
August Rush
Bruce Almighty
Delirium
Fair Game
Groundhog Day
King Kong
La Catedral del Mar (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
Martian Child
Monkey Twins (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
Mr. Sunshine (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
Nacho Libre
Pearl Harbor
Scarface
Sisters (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
Spider-Man 3
Stephanie
Summer Catch
Sydney White
The Ant Bully
The Breakfast Club
The Cider House Rules
The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy
The Keeping Hours
The River Wild
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning
Two Weeks Notice
Unforgiven
September 2
Disney’s Lilo & Stitch
Disney’s The Emperor’s New Groove
Maynard
Quantico: Season 3
A Taiwanese Tale of Two Cities (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
September 4
Marvel Studios’ Black Panther
September 5
Van Helsing: Season 2
Wentworth: Season 6
September 6
Once Upon a Time: Season 7
September 7
Atypical: Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
Cable Girls: Season 3 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
City of Joy (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
Click
First and Last (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
Marvel’s Iron Fist: Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
Next Gen (NETFLIX FILM)
Sierra Burgess Is A Loser (NETFLIX FILM)
Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters: Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
The Most Assassinated Woman in the World (NETFLIX FILM)
September 10
Call the Midwife: Series 7
September 11
Daniel Sloss: Live Shows (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
The Resistance Banker (NETFLIX FILM)
September 12
Blacklist: Season 5
Life (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
On My Skin
September 14
American Vandal: Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
Bleach (NETFLIX FILM)
Boca Juniors Confidential (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
BoJack Horseman: Season 5 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
Car Masters: Rust to Riches (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
Ingobernable: Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
LAST HOPE (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
Norm Macdonald has a Show (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
Super Monsters Monster Party: Songs (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
The Angel (NETFLIX FILM)
The Dragon Prince (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
The Land of Steady Habits (NETFLIX FILM)
The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 2 Part A (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
September 15
Inside The Freemasons: Season 1
September 16
Role Models
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
September 17
The Witch
September 18
D.L. Hughley: Contrarian
September 21
Battle fish (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
DRAGON PILOT: Hisone & Mason (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
Hilda
Maniac: Limited Series
Nappily Ever After
Quincy
The Good Cop
September 23
The Walking Dead: Season 8
September 25
Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time
Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
September 26
Norsemen: Season 2
The Hurricane Heist
September 28
Chef’s Table: Volume 5
El Marginal: Season 2
Forest of Piano
Hold the Dark
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 2
Lessons From A School Shooting: Notes from Dunblane
Lost Song
Made in Mexico
Reboot: The Guardian Code: Season 2
Skylanders Academy: Season 3
The 3rd Eye
Two Catalonias
September 30
Big Miracle