Wed, 22 August 2018 at 8:06 pm

Patrick Schwarzenegger & Girlfriend Abby Champion Grab Lunch in Santa Monica

Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion couple up for a lunch date!

The 24-year-old Midnight Sun actor and his longtime girlfriend were spotted stepping out on Wednesday (August 22) in Santa Monica, Calif.

After their lunch and a workout, they did some shopping together on Montana Avenue.

“Morning ice bath,” Patrick captioned the Twitter photo below from earlier that day. “10 min. Champ roots me on.”

The couple took a vacation in Hawaii together back in June. See pics of Patrick‘s toned abs from their trip if you missed them!
Photos: Backgrid USA
