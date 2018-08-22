Top Stories
Kendall Jenner Says She Was Misrepresented in Quote About Being Selective with Modeling

Kylie Jenner Gives Travis Scott a Kiss Goodbye in NYC

Is Blac Chyna Back Together with Her Famous Ex?

Wed, 22 August 2018 at 8:44 am

Pregnant April Love Geary Fires Back at Haters Who Say She Needs to Marry Robin Thicke

April Love Geary is firing back at the haters over her second pregnancy with partner Robin Thicke.

The 41-year-old singer and the 23-year-old model announced the news on Instagram this week, but then April was getting some hateful comments about how they’re not married yet.

“Why are women so obsessed with telling me I need a ring? Getting married is the easy part, seeing how you are together AFTER having babies is the hart part,” April wrote on her Instagram Story. “We’re in 2018. Not in the 1950′s. Women don’t NEED to get married before having babies. Ya’ll need to chill.”
