Priyanka Chopra's Mom Opens Up About Nick Jonas & Wedding Plans

Priyanka Chopra‘s family is talking about Nick Jonas!

Madhu Chopra, Priyanka‘s mother, opened up about her future son-in-law in an interview with DNA India.

“Nick is calm and mature. He’s a wonderful person and everyone in the family just loves him. He’s so polite and respectful towards elders. What more can a mother want!” she said.

“I told [Priyanka] that I want to meet Nick’s family. They are nice people,” she said of meeting Nick‘s family.

“I always trust Priyanka’s judgment; she’s not impulsive. She gave it a lot of thought and when she decided on something, I was sure it would be good,” she added.

However, there are no set wedding plans just yet.

“They haven’t decided on a wedding date yet. It’s too soon. Both of them have work commitments right now which they need to finish. They will take some time to decide where they want it and when they want it” she revealed.

Nick and Priyanka officially announced their engagement days ago while in Mumbai, India.