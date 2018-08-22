Rita Ora Steps Out in Shiny Slip Dress in NYC

Rita Ora steps out sans makeup for her morning outing on Tuesday (August 21) in New York City.

The 27-year-old actress/singer looked cute in a silver slip dress and white sneakers as she ran errands after her late night partying at the 2018 MTV VMAs.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rita Ora

During the show, Rita took home the award for Dance Video for “Lonely Together” which she collaborated on with the late Avicii.

After the show, Rita was spotted rocking an over the top feathered frock as she headed to Jennifer Lopez‘s after party.

Congrats Rita!