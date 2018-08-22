Top Stories
Kendall Jenner Says She Was Misrepresented in Quote About Being Selective with Modeling

Kendall Jenner Says She Was Misrepresented in Quote About Being Selective with Modeling

Kylie Jenner Gives Travis Scott a Kiss Goodbye in NYC

Kylie Jenner Gives Travis Scott a Kiss Goodbye in NYC

Is Blac Chyna Back Together with Her Famous Ex?

Is Blac Chyna Back Together with Her Famous Ex?

Wed, 22 August 2018 at 7:00 am

Rita Ora Steps Out in Shiny Slip Dress in NYC

Rita Ora Steps Out in Shiny Slip Dress in NYC

Rita Ora steps out sans makeup for her morning outing on Tuesday (August 21) in New York City.

The 27-year-old actress/singer looked cute in a silver slip dress and white sneakers as she ran errands after her late night partying at the 2018 MTV VMAs.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rita Ora

During the show, Rita took home the award for Dance Video for “Lonely Together” which she collaborated on with the late Avicii.

After the show, Rita was spotted rocking an over the top feathered frock as she headed to Jennifer Lopez‘s after party.

Congrats Rita!
Just Jared on Facebook
rita ora steps out in shin slip dress in nyc 01
rita ora steps out in shin slip dress in nyc 02
rita ora steps out in shin slip dress in nyc 03
rita ora steps out in shin slip dress in nyc 04

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Rita Ora

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lamar Odom had 12 strokes & 6 heart attacks during his 2015 coma - TMZ
  • Ross Butler was almost cast in this box office hit movie - Just Jared Jr
  • Did Ronnie Ortiz-Magro really quit Jersey Shore: Family Vacation? - TooFab
  • This original cast mate might be returning for The Hills reboot - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shay Mitchell opens up about her new show - Just Jared Jr