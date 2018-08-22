Top Stories
Kendall Jenner Says She Was Misrepresented in Quote About Being Selective with Modeling

Kylie Jenner Gives Travis Scott a Kiss Goodbye in NYC

'Riverdale's Camila Mendes Stars in The Chainsmokers' 'Side Effects' Music Video - Watch Here!

The Chainsmokers have dropped the official music video for their brand new single, “Side Effects,” featuring Emily Warren!

The Matthew Dillon Cohen-directed clip stars Riverdale‘s Camila Mendes as an overworked hotel employee who receives a call that she’ll have to work throughout the weekend, but takes out her frustration on the dance floor instead.

“‘Side Effects’ is out now!! thank you @TheChainsmokers for giving me the opportunity to star in your video ✨,” Camila tweeted.

You can also stream “Side Effects” on Spotify and download on iTunes now!


The Chainsmokers – ‘Side Effects’ (Official Video)
