'Riverdale's Camila Mendes Stars in The Chainsmokers' 'Side Effects' Music Video - Watch Here!

The Chainsmokers have dropped the official music video for their brand new single, “Side Effects,” featuring Emily Warren!

The Matthew Dillon Cohen-directed clip stars Riverdale‘s Camila Mendes as an overworked hotel employee who receives a call that she’ll have to work throughout the weekend, but takes out her frustration on the dance floor instead.

“‘Side Effects’ is out now!! thank you @TheChainsmokers for giving me the opportunity to star in your video ✨,” Camila tweeted.

You can also stream “Side Effects” on Spotify and download on iTunes now!



The Chainsmokers – ‘Side Effects’ (Official Video)