Robin Wright & New Husband Clement Giraudet Pack on the PDA During Honeymoon!

Robin Wright and her new hubby Clement Giraudet are packing on the PDA!

The 52-year-old House of Cards star and her new husband, who is the Saint Laurent VIP relations manager, were seen kissing and cuddling in the ocean in Formentera, Spain on Wednesday (August 22).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Robin Wright

Robin and Clement said “I do” earlier this month in a super secret ceremony in an undisclosed location.

Check out all the photos from Robin Wright and Clement Giraudet in the gallery…