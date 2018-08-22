Romee Strijd Hits London for Victoria's Secret Bra Fit Event!

Romee Strijd looks gorgeous while attending a celebration of the new Body by Victoria Collection on Wednesday (August 22) in London, England.

The 23-year-old model – who has been a part of the lingerie brand since 2014 and became an Victoria’s Secret angel in 2015 — wore white two-piece ensemble with a pink blouse to promote the new collection.

Romee was joined by the Victoria’s Secret bra fit experts to help women at the event find their best fit.

Last week, Romee touched down in Texas to host a similar event for the brand.