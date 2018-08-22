Top Stories
Idris Elba Gives Final Answer on If He'll Play James Bond

Naomi Campbell Relaxes in Her Bikini While Hanging with David Blaine!

Wed, 22 August 2018 at 12:39 pm

Rowan Blanchard Talks Activism & What She Wants to Achieve With Her Voice

Rowan Blanchard shimmers on the cover of C Magazine‘s September issue, on stands August 28th.

Here’s what the 16-year-old actress had to share with the mag:

On what makes her love fashion: “Well, I find the idea of having a body to be so weird. Like, it’s weird to be born into a skin and just have to figure it out. And I think that fashion is this way— especially now in my teenage years, where I feel so strange about what it means to be looked at, and, like, wanting to be looked at and [wanting to] manipulate that. But also, it’s fun. And, of course, it’s serious and an art form, but it’s fun to try on clothes and I get excited for fittings and I get excited when I get to go to your studio.”

On what she wants to achieve with her voice: “I still toy a lot with whatever it means to call myself an activist or an artist or someone who just likes words, and I guess at the end of the day, I’m just a person who thinks a lot, and sometimes it feels like I can compile those thoughts enough to share them with others. For me, the thing I really want to achieve by using my voice is to have more of a conversation. For now, I want to listen more and not speak as much, and maybe speak when I feel like what I have to say hasn’t been said, or it’s important for me to say it. There’s this sort of construed thing online that anyone who has a platform has to speak on everything.”

On her Miu Miu campaign: “Teetering on the edge of modeling is terrifying to me, so being able to work with someone like Miuccia Prada — who is literally a radical and considers herself a communist, and never strives to make girls look desirable in a way that pertains to a male gaze—I really couldn’t be happier to have my first official campaign be representing her brand and her.”

For more from Rowan, visit magazinec.com.
