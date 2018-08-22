Top Stories
Idris Elba Gives Final Answer on If He'll Play James Bond

Naomi Campbell Relaxes in Her Bikini While Hanging with David Blaine!

Wed, 22 August 2018 at 1:36 pm

Sarah Paulson in 'American Horror Story: Apocalypse' - First Look!

We have our first look at Sarah Paulson in American Horror Story: Apocalypse!

The first look comes in the form of a brand new teaser for the show.

If you don’t know, this season is set to be a crossover of two past seasons: Murder House and Coven.

Evan Peters, Taissa Farmiga, Emma Roberts, Lily Rabe, Gabourey Sidibe, Frances Conroy, Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Billy Eichner, Joan Collins, Denis O’Hare, Adina Porter, Dylan McDermott, and Jessica Lange.

Watch the brand new teaser for the show below. It’s set to debut on September 12!
