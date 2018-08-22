Simon Cowell Brings Son Eric & Girlfriend Laura Silverman to Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony!
Simon Cowell steps out for his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony on Thursday afternoon (August 22) in Hollywood, Calif.
The 58-year-old America’s Got Talent judge was joined at the event by his longtime love Laura Silverman, their 4-year-old son Eric, and Laura‘s son Adam from her past marriage.
During the ceremony, Simon took to the podium and of course cracked a couple jokes.
“Why did this take so long?” Simon said. “If anyone says fame is a bad thing, I don’t know what you’re talking about. It’s the best thing in the world.”
Simon was also joined by tons of his famous friends and coworkers at the event!
